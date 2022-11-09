Maple Grove Raceway new co-owner, pro stock driver Kyle Koretsky talks before NHRA nationals | Sunday Sitdown

Three days of racing set to begin Thursday morning at famed Berks County track.

MOHNTON, Pa. — Are you ready to hear the roar and feel the power of the NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway this weekend?

The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals hit the green light for three days of racing starting on Thursday morning September 15th and going through Sunday, September 18th at the famed Berks County track.

The Koretsky family took the track over in the Spring of 2022. It's a track that has had many generations of their family race at.

Before the big show our Lyndsay Barna sits down with one of Maple Grove's new co-owners who knows a thing or two about the drag strip, pro stock driver Kyle Koretsky about why they decided to buy the drag strip and what fans can expect this weekend.

"it's a team effort. There's no I in team. Every company we own is team effort and it really makes a team to build a facility like this. I mean, it's 454-acres. It's not just a racetrack. We're trying to turn it into a full blown entertainment facility. The fans can expect the the best experience we can give them we're trying hard, seven days a week, to give the fans, the racers, everybody that comes through that gate the best experience. It's all about the experience. So, when they come and they paid at gate, they feel they have a value to that ticket," said Koretsky.