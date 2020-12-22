John Manion retires after 23 years on L-S sidelines

Coach reflects on what he will miss

LAMPETER, Pa. — Our area sidelines will be different next year, as Lampeter-Strasburg head coach John Manion has decided to retire after 23 seasons.

He goes out on high note winning back to back District III 4A titles but the time is right to step aside and concentrate on his own health. Coach did say he is 100% committed to this decision, but hopes to help out with the program in some form and maybe do some scouting. But after some many games on the sidelines he admits that he miss the process of being around the team.

"I consider myself more of a teacher than a coach," said Manion.

"I have always had pride in my classroom, and I feel like the football field was my classroom. I love summer time (workouts), I love team camp and I love video of that first practice when they can barley get the handoff at the right time. And watching those JV kids in the middle of September when they get it and start to perform like a varsity kid. I just love seeing how a team grows it is an awesome feeling”

Manion will still be teaching his math class for a few more years and said maybe after teaching a return is possible. But if not he hopes his coaching is remembered for a certain way.

"I have had a couple of kids say it and I think the coolest thing is that I made them believe they can do anything."

Pausing to gather his thoughts coach continued.