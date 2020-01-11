After a late surge, Manhiem Township girls tennis falls to Greater Latrobe in PIAA semi-finals

HERSHEY, Pa. — It wasn't the ended the blue streaks have hoped for after winning their 5th-consecutive 3A District title. After sweeping the Abington Heights Comets in the PIAA quarterfinals, that gave Manhiem Township another inch closer at a team state title.

Saturday afternoon they played the Greater Latrobe Wildcats in the semi-finals. The Blue Streaks got off to a little bit of a slow start and didn't start making some moves until the second sets. By then, they ran out of time. The Blue Streaks were still able to take two victories; in the No.3 singles with Kayla Kurtz defeating Carolina Walters in two sets; 6-2 and 6-4, then in the No. 1 doubles. Cami Henneman and Julia Briner defeated Reese Petrosky and Maya Jain. Also, in two sets; 6-4, 7-5.