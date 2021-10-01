Manheim Township wrestling hosts quad meet to start season

Manheim Township, Dallastown, Cocalico, and Exeter.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township High School hosted a quad wrestling meet between the Blue Streaks, Dallastown, Cocalico, and Exeter.

The day started with Dallastown picking up the 43-18 win over Manheim Township, while Exeter topped Cocalico, 44-18.

That set up Dallastown and Exeter in round two.

The Wildcats picked up a pair of pins at 189 pounds from Brooks Gable and at 285 pounds when Hunter earned the fall in the first.

Exeter would go on to win their match up with Dallastown, 41-30, but Saturday was all about getting back on the mat against another team for the first time this season.

"I think there were some places we did some good things and of course places that we have work to do. But, in a lot of ways we didn't have a scrimmage this year, so this was our first measuring stick in terms of what we need to work on," said Dallastown coach Dave Gable.

With four teams in action, it was a lot of gym to keep sanitary, but the Manheim Township crew was all over it, fogging the bleachers after each dual, as well as washing down the mats after each round was completed.

