Manheim Township soccer sweep at home; move onto District III semi-finals

LANCASTER, Pa. — First round of the District III boys and girls soccer match-ups began Wednesday afternoon. Manheim Township girls are the current second seed in the 4A bracket. The Blue Streaks hosted Dallastown. It only took one goal to move Township onto the semi-finals where they will face Central Dauphin. The Rams are coming off a huge win over Central York, (11-1). Rams Holly Rose scored eight goals in their win over the Panthers.