Manheim Township girls lacrosse team dominates Wilson to reach PIAA state finals

Blue Streaks in title game for fourth straight season.

EXETER, Pa. — The past three post seasons have seen the Manheim Township girls lacrosse team advance to state title game.



Tuesday night at Exeter Township High School the Blue Streaks extended that run to four straight post seasons that reach the PIAA "AAA" lacrosse finals.

Just two weeks ago Manheim Township squared off against their state semifinal opponent, Wilson in the District III playoffs. That game took place at Manheim Township's own field and was an 11-10 thriller. The distance from the last match-up not the only thing that was different about this game.

From the opening face-off their was an intensity that was just different with the Blue Streaks.

Yes, Wilson grabbed an early 1-0 lead but shortly after, this game was all Manheim Township, specifically Sydney Witwer. The senior attacker scored four of the next five goals for the Blue Streaks as they jumped out to a 5-1 lead on their way to a 17-7 victory. Witwer led all scores with 11 tallies.

Next up for Manheim Township, District I champion Conestoga on Saturday at 10AM at West Chester East High School.

Watch the highlights above to see the early action from Manheim Township's victory.