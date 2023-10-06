Manheim Township, Central York, and Lower Dauphin among teams heading to state final four

EXETER, Pa. — Saturday was a busy day for many area high school volleyball and lacrosse teams in the PIAA State Quarterfinals.
Whether they were in Berks, Cambria, or Centre Counties, teams were hoping to extend their season by at least another game, in next week's state final four.
Highlights of today's action can be found in the video above while a full list of results can be found below.
2A Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals
Hershey - 6
Mount St. Joseph - 11
3A Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals
Manheim Township -7
Springfield - 8
2A Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals
Lampeter-Strasburg - 13
South Fayette - 11
Cocalico - 5
Marple Newtown - 13
Susquehannock - 5
Mars - 10
3A Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals
Manheim Township - 9
Downingtown East - 8
2A Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals
Manheim Central - 1
Mercyhurst Prep - 3
Lower Dauphin - 3
Blue Ridge - 0
3A Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals
Central York - 3
La Salle College - 0
Cumberland Valley - 3
Emmaus - 0
The PIAA state semifinals for boys and girls lacrosse, as well as boys volleyball are scheduled for Tuesday, June 13th. The sites and times of the games will be decided once today's competitions are completed.