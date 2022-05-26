Manheim Township dominates to claim District III lacrosse "AAA" championship

Blue Streaks win first title since 2018, sixth overall in programs history.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Landis Field outside of Harrisburg was the site, the time was 7pm and when the field clock would strike zero about two hours later there would be two possibilities that could come out of the District III "AAA" lacrosse final.

Either Manheim Township would once again claim the title or Cumberland Valley would claim their first district crown.

In the early going of this game it became clear that the Blue Streaks would be the ones smiling at the end of night as they take a familiar gold medal strung from a blue ribbon home with them to match their uniforms with a 12-4 victory.

Next up for both teams the PIAA state tournament.