Manheim Central takes Lanc-Leb gold in baseball, Lampeter-Strasburg is once again softball champs

Chambersburg uses late surge to knock off McDevitt to claim Mid-Penn softball title

EPHRATA, Pa. — Beautiful weather means a beautiful day to hop the foul lines and take to the diamond. Thursday featured a trio of area league championship games. The Lancaster-Lebanon League handed out gold medals in both softball and baseball. While the Mid-Penn awarded their crown in softball.

At Ephrata High School it was Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg in an electric atmosphere under the lights for baseball a crown.

The Barons took the lead in the top of the first. But the Pioneers threatened on more than one occasion throughout. Twice, however, they had runners picked off of second to help neutralize the threats.

First it was pitcher Connor Rohrer who had a heady play to spin and pick a runner off breaking for third.

Later on catcher Mason Weaver caught a wondering eye off of second with a play that was a reminder of what Pudge Rodriguez used to do in the MLB.

Lampeter-Strasburg's Peyton Harsh was solid on the mound coming up with big pitches when they were needed and he made just one mistake on the night.

In the top of the sixth Colton Book published a solo shot to left center to increase the Barons lead to 2-0. That was more than enough for Rohrer who on his 100th and final pitch of the night registered yet another punch out. Wyatt Becker closed it out in the seventh as Manheim Central downed Lampeter-Strasburg 2-0 for L-L baseball gold.

Millersville University played host for the Lanc-Leb softball finals between Elizabethtown and Lampeter-Strasburg.

Elizabethtown had the bats out early, up 2-0in the third, with two out they add on some more. Megan Gray puts a charge into one that gets out for a two run blast and the Bears would hang a crooked number to take a 4-0 lead.

That did not discourage the defending champs Pioneers. In the bottom of the fourth Ally Raub dropped one into center to bring home Emily Platt and Brooke Zuber



L-S tied it up in the sixth and then exploded to claim back-to-back with an 11-4 victory.

At Big Spring High School it was Chambersburg and Bishop McDevitt for the Mid-Penn softball title.

Crusaders got on the board first in the first. Olivia Murphy was able to drive one deep enough for the sac fly to score Maddie Lheigh as she was able to tag up.