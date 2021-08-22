4 Cole's Kids scrim once again a big hit

Fans pile into stadium to benefit "4 Coles's Kids"

MANHEIM, Pa. — Anytime that Manheim Central and Manheim Township meet up, there's bound to be crowd, even if it's just a scrimmage.



For three years now, to see all the action, it just costs a donation to a group that does a lot for the community.

Cole Proffit is name that most Barons fans know, and when he passed away in 2016, his family started '4 Cole's Kids.'



"His passion after he graduated was working with kids with special needs so we decided to start a foundation '4 Cole's Kids.'"



As the Blue Streaks and Barons fine tuned things on the field, off the field, the community donated, rather than buying a ticket.

According to Barons head coach Matt Hahn the day and the cause has benefits both on and off the field.



"They help kids with disabilities experience physical activity. Thankfully Mark Evans and I have an agreement that we both like the mission and we want to help it and it teaches our kids to give. Not always to receive, but to help and give."

Township head coach Mark Evans agrees.

"I think it's a great opportunity to raise money and bring awareness. These kids aren't alone. There's supports all around them and what they're doing with 4 cole's kids, it's a great thing for the local community."