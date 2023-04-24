Barons football team using flag football to coach and inspire next generation

Members of the Barons' varsity football team are inspiring the youth by coaching and teaching them football in a fun and safe way.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Central Barons football team is making their mark on the youth.

The Barons flag football program is run completely by the players teaching elementary and middle school players the game of football.

Players work on their skills with drills and then proceed to games in a non-contact flag football clinic.

It's a way for the kids to learn the game in a fun and safe way without any of the risks that tackle football brings.

"You get your basic knowledge of catching throwing and teamwork," said Barons quarterback Zac Hahn. "It’s a great experience for the kids to get to know some of the players. When they come to the Friday night games they have someone to come look up to."

The practices are also a relief for parents who might be nervous about football. While some kids may have experience, those who may just be getting started have a safe way to learn.

"We haven’t got my son into actual football because of the injury risk," said parent Ashley Burchett. "The high school guys really enjoy what they are doing out here. It was a no-brainer to sign him up for it to come out and have fun with his classmates and learn the ropes."

In a leadership role for the players, coaching the next generation is a big step to keep the door open for pushing the game forward in coming years.