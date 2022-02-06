Manheim Central claims first District III baseball crown with 2-1 comeback victory over Ephrata

Connor Rohrer & Brody Martin each throw gem in thrilling 5A championship at Wenger Field

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — Picture perfect Earl Wenger Field played host to the District III 5A high noon showdown between Ephrata and Manheim Central.

As one would drive down Old Route 22 they would see the grass beyond the outfield fence packed with cars and the stands down both lines filled with team loyalists.

This one featuring hurlers on top of their game. For the Barons Connor Rohrer pitched into the seventh with nine big strikeouts, many of them coming at key moments. Ephrata's Brody Martin was great as well recording seven strikeouts.

In the fifth Manheim Central used three straight singles and a sac fly to score pinch runner Ty Clugston to tie the game. Then with runners on the corner Nolan Book delivered a single to right center for a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh Ephrata threatened after putting on their leadoff hitter. But Rohrer grinded to get a strikeout and then showed his hops with great footwork to record the second out as he fielded a swinging bunt for the second out. Jared Murray then came in to record the final out and give Manheim Central their first District III 5A baseball title.

Afterwards Barons coach Jason Thompson said this is one to remember.

"I love this group, these 16 guys that are all a team they put their name in the history books with the first district title in the schools history."

The post game celebration was extra nice as Manheim Central super fan Jaxon Brubaker made his way to the field.