Malkin leads slumping Penguins to 5-2 win over Devils

Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after scoring the second of his two goals during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and set up another to lead the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Evan Rodrigues and defensemen Justin Schultz and Kris Letang also scored as the Penguins won for only the third time in 11 games. 

Matt Murray made 20 saves to help Pittsburgh reach 40 wins for the seventh straight season and 13th time since 2006-07.

The only exception was the 48-game lockout-shortened season in 2012-13. Nikita Gusev and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which won its previous two games. 

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots but the last-place Devils dropped to 6-3-2 in their last 11.