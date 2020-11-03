Malkin leads slumping Penguins to 5-2 win over Devils

Matt Murray made 20 saves to help Pittsburgh reach 40 wins for the seventh straight season and 13th time since 2006-07.

Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and set up another to lead the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Evan Rodrigues and defensemen Justin Schultz and Kris Letang also scored as the Penguins won for only the third time in 11 games.

Matt Murray made 20 saves to help Pittsburgh reach 40 wins for the seventh straight season and 13th time since 2006-07.

The only exception was the 48-game lockout-shortened season in 2012-13. Nikita Gusev and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which won its previous two games.