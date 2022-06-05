Mahaffey family tearing up the tennis court for Palmyra High School

Coach Abbie Mahaffey reaches 100 wins while twin sons lead Palmyra to undefeated season

HERSHEY, Pa. — Domination is the only word to describe the Mahaffey family. Twins Aidan and Tyler have been a force for Palmyra tennis all season long under their head coach and mother Abbie Mahaffey.

"To have your mom as your coach, they understand you. They know your schedule better then anybody else and they know what you need," said Tyler. "So it's obviously a good thing."

Mahaffey has been coaching for just over 10 years and recently earned the 100th win in her coaching career. The Cougars also finished the regular season undefeated at 15-0, the first undefeated season in school history.

“To work with kids that long was neat," said Coach Mahaffey " Then to have my own kids playing at the same time and for it to be our last match of the season in an undefeated season? It all hit at the right point.”

Aidan and Tyler have been playing together since they were three years-old. The next step is to bring home a district and eventually state title in doubles. Tension sometimes rises, as with any brothers. But keeping each other grounded is a big key to their success.

"It’s something we definitely got better over the last couple years, said Aidan "We just try to avoid it as much as possible.”

The sophomore stars say they hope to one day play college tennis. Going to the same University has come up, but as the recruiting process continues it is still in the works.