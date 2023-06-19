Lower Dauphin claims their third straight state title

The Falcons beat Cochranton in straight sets on Saturday in State College.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With a 3-0 win over Cochranton in the PIAA 2A State Championship on Saturday afternoon, the Lower Dauphin boys volleyball team has entered the dynasty discussion.

Under the multiple championship banners of the Penn State men's volleyball team in Rec Hall, the Falcons added to their own legacy by winning their third straight state championship.

"I don't know if it's a dynasty, but I will tell you these kids are amazing," said Falcons head coach David Machamer.

Lower Dauphin entered the state title matchup with a 21-0 record and plenty of expectations as they've been tagged as a perennial powerhouse.

The Falcons raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set, ultimately taking it 25-21.

In the second set, there was more of a back-and-forth rhythm between the two teams, but Lower Dauphin was able to take the lead late in the set and hold on for the 25-20 win.

Lower Dauphin's seniors continued to pace the team's performance all afternoon. Their experience playing at the state title level certainly helped, as the Falcons completed the sweep of Cochranton with a 25-19 win in the third and final set.

Thanks to our local first responders for giving the boys' volleyball team an epic ride through town to celebrate their back-to-back-to-back state titles! It truly is a tradition like no other! #OnwardFalcons pic.twitter.com/kIKhQWeXWW — Lower Dauphin (@LowerDauphin) June 17, 2023

Afterward, Coach Machamer couldn't say enough about a senior class that has helped the Falcons win three state championships in their four years in the program.

"Will Sierer is a steal at Juniata. They are going to love him for the next four years. These guys are tough, really smart kids in this class. So it's one of those areas where they have the freedom to talk and communicate and we know what we expect of them."