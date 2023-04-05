Lower Dauphin setter Will Sierer breaks 2,000 assists to etch his name in Falcons history books

The Juniata commit became one of three players in school history with 2,000 assists and looks to lead the team to the third straight state title.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Lower Dauphin setter Will Sierer is one of the top volleyball players in the state. He's already racked up two state titles, a First Team All-State nod, and recently broke the 2,000 assist mark making him one of three ever in school history.

The senior is the unquestioned leader of the Falcons team and has thrived in his role.

"It just came naturally calling plays," he told FOX43. "I'm kind of an emotional leader on the court, it's important because you are the guy the whole team looks to.”

The Falcons are in the midst of claiming their third straight state title. Head coach Dave Machamer says Sierer is an extension of him on the court.

"It’s like having another coach on the floor when we're in any situation," said Machamer. "He'll come over to me and say, 'We can do this.' Okay, let's do it, you give him that leeway because he’s shown he can do it.”

While Sierer's teammates soar for the spikes and kills, it's his volleyball IQ and play calling that puts the Falcons in the right spot at the right time.

Machamer says Sierer comes up with his own sets and they work to perfection. One of his senior teammates Toby Waters, is in awe of what Sierer has accomplished.

"To be able to have that track record is amazing," said Waters. "We would be good without Will but we wouldn't be anywhere near as good as we are."

The Falcons are the team to beat once again to claim the state title, and while Sierer continues to climb the ranks his eyes are only on getting the state title.