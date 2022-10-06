Lower Dauphin and Central Dauphin prepare for state volleyball championships

Falcons look to repeat as 2A champs; Rams look for revenge in 3A title game

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state volleyball finals this weekend will see some familiar faces representing both 2A and 3A. The Lower Dauphin Falcons return to the title game in the 2A bracket with a chance to 2 peat as state champions. The Falcons dropped one game all season long, and their experience has shown up time and time again this season.

"The leadership all started last year with these boys the guys that were here last year the run that we went on last year these guys learned from them," said head coach David Machamer "Luke took control, Liam with his emotions just carries the rest of the boys and it's one of those things that it's fun to see that they want to continue that run that they are on."

The Falcons have a rematch with Meadville from District 10.

The Central Dauphin Rams are on a quest of their own. The team has dropped just one set all year, that coming in the quarterfinal round but made up for it with a sweep in the semifinals. The senior led Rams know the feeling they felt a year ago in the championship loss, but that loss has fueled them all season.

"We have 13 out of 16 seniors and they just had a lot more court time this year then last year," said Head Coach Josh Brenneman "They work hard together in the gym and we have a really good deep bench which makes our practices very competitive day in and day out."

Senior Jacob Miller knows North Allegheny presents a tough challenge

"They have a lot of weapons and are very physical at the net," said Miller "Really good setter incredible libero, so a really good matchup going."