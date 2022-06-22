Lowe, Heim homer off Gibson as Pérez, Rangers beat Phils 7-0

A couple of former teammates kept the right-hander from getting a win to go with it.

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson enjoyed his return to Texas. He thought he pitched well.

Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim hit consecutive homers off Gibson, Martín Pérez went six innings in his fifth scoreless start this season and the Texas Rangers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Tuesday night.

Lowe broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth with his solo shot before Heim also hit his ninth of the season in the Rangers' eighth consecutive victory over the Phillies. It's the longest winning streak for Texas against an NL team since interleague play began in 1997.

“It’s always interesting but fun to face guys that you’ve been on the same team with and you’ve known for a while,” Gibson said. “That’s always a different part of the competition side of it, and I enjoy that. Didn’t go our way.”

Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each connected on a two-run homer against Jeurys Familia in the eighth. Semien had three hits, including a double, before Corey Seager's RBI single when Gibson was still around in the sixth.

Texas relievers Matt Bush, Dennis Santana and Brock Burke pitched a 1-2-3 inning apiece as the Rangers retired the final 11 batters.

Pérez (5-2) outdueled Gibson in the matchup of a lefty well on his way to a first All-Star nod in his second stint with the Rangers and a right-hander who was Texas' opening day starter last year and a first-time All-Star.

Gibson (4-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, was sent to the Phillies at the trade deadline last year, less than three weeks after throwing a scoreless inning in the Midsummer Classic.

It was just the fourth loss in 19 games for the Phillies, while interim manager Rob Thomson lost for the first time in six series openers since taking over for the fired Joe Girardi.

Thanks to a couple of early double plays, Gibson had faced the minimum number of hitters with two outs in the fifth when Lowe went the other way to left on the first pitch.

Heim pulled a 2-1 pitch just over an angled corner of the wall in right, the crowd's reaction delayed by a leaping try from Nick Castellanos.

“It’s frustrating that they hit a couple of pitches pretty hard that I felt like I threw pretty well,” said Gibson, who didn't allow a walk in a second consecutive start. “If I can get through six, seven innings and not walk guys and attack the strike zone like that, I’ll take my chances.”

Pérez helped himself by knocking down a two-out liner from Castellanos with two on when the game was still scoreless in the fifth. Shortstop Corey Seager scooped the roller that deflected off Pérez's glove and threw to first to end the inning.

The Phillies had runners on first and again in the sixth, this time with one out, when left fielder Calhoun made a diving catch of Matt Vierling's sinking liner.

Pérez struck out six while pitching around six hits, three walks — all to Rhys Hoskins — and two wild pitches. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.96.