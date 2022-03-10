The last time the Phillies were in the playoffs, these were the state of affairs in the world

PHILADELPHIA — It's been a decade since the Phillies have seen the MLB Postseason.
Now, for the first time since 2011, Philadelphia is set to play some meaningful October baseball.
Of course, a lot has changed since the Phillies were last in the postseason.
Major League Baseball has adopted the Designated Hitter into the National League, a three-batter minimum rule for relief pitchers, and expanded the MLB playoffs in the last ten years.
However, changes in the sport are far from the only things that have undergone a makeover in the past decade.
Here's a look back at the state of affairs the last time the Phillies made the postseason in 2011:
- President Barack Obama was in his first term
- Paranormal Activity 3 was the top movie at the box office
- Bryce Harper had not made his Major League debut yet
- Albert Pujols had not left the St. Louis Cardinals to play for the Los Angeles Angels yet
- An estimated 2 billion viewers tuned in for the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in London
- Apple released the iPhone 4S (now on 14!!!)
- Adele's "Someone Like You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts
- One Direction released their smash hit "What Makes you Beautiful"
- The final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey" show aired on May 25
- Charlie Sheen was fired from "Two and a Half Men"
- "Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO
While we hope you enjoyed that trip down memory lane, let's hope that the Phillies don't go eleven years between playoff appearances again.
The team's final standings and postseason matchup for the National League Wild Card Series will be determined later this week.