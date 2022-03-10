The last time the Phillies were in the playoffs, these were the state of affairs in the world

It's been a long time since the Phillies have been in the postseason. Here's a look back at what the world was like in 2011.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — It's been a decade since the Phillies have seen the MLB Postseason.

Now, for the first time since 2011, Philadelphia is set to play some meaningful October baseball.

Of course, a lot has changed since the Phillies were last in the postseason.

Major League Baseball has adopted the Designated Hitter into the National League, a three-batter minimum rule for relief pitchers, and expanded the MLB playoffs in the last ten years.

However, changes in the sport are far from the only things that have undergone a makeover in the past decade.

Here's a look back at the state of affairs the last time the Phillies made the postseason in 2011:

President Barack Obama was in his first term

Paranormal Activity 3 was the top movie at the box office

Bryce Harper had not made his Major League debut yet

Albert Pujols had not left the St. Louis Cardinals to play for the Los Angeles Angels yet

An estimated 2 billion viewers tuned in for the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in London

Apple released the iPhone 4S (now on 14!!!)

Adele's "Someone Like You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts

One Direction released their smash hit "What Makes you Beautiful"

The final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey" show aired on May 25

Charlie Sheen was fired from "Two and a Half Men"

"Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO

While we hope you enjoyed that trip down memory lane, let's hope that the Phillies don't go eleven years between playoff appearances again.