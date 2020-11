Schuchart has his best Outlaws season, yet. After leading the point series twice, he finishes second behind the defending champ Brad Sweet.

HANOVER, Pa. — After seven years on tour with the World of Outlaws, Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart has his best series finish. Schuchart got his first career win's in 2016 and after that, he has grown every year.

No one knew how many races the Outlaws would be able to compete after coming in a halt in March because of COVID-19. The series restarted in May and Schuchart came out ready to chomp.