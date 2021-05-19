The Shark chomps on win at Bridgeport

Logan Schuchart caps off a frustrating stretch with a win Tuesday Night.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart hasn't tasted a victory lane celebration since February, where then, Schuchart was excited for the start to the season the team was having after his first All-Star win at Volusia then winning the "Big Gator" two races later at the DIRTCar Nationals.

After his best season yet in 2020, finishing second to Brad Sweet in the World of Outlaws points. The team felt like they were in position to, once again, compete for a World of Outlaws points title. Schuchart would lead races then have mechanical failure just shy at of the checkered or would have to battle their way back on numerous occasions. Most recently, at Eldora, where the No. 1S battled from 21st to second place.

"It's been a little bit of a tough road here lately. We've been fast but we've had some mechanical failures. Some of it we put on ourselves but the season is still young but we're back in victory lane," Schuchart said.

Tuesday night at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey, Schuchart won his heat with a nail-bitter of a finish over Donny Schatz. He then finished fourth in the dash to start fourth in the feature.

It wasn't until lap 11, Schuchart denied Carson Macedo's chances of a perfect night; after setting a new track record, winning his heat and winning the dash. He drove under Macedo and led from lap 12 to the finish to capture his second Outlaw victory of the season.

"Second win of the year, third win total. So, it's just nice to get back in victory lane and get this Drydene team back where it belongs. It just has everyone's sprits back up so hopefully we can carry that momentum into the weekend."