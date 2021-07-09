Is it coming to an 'Ertz or Goedert' decision for the Eagles? | Locked on Eagles

After Ertz didn't move on in what was an anticipated offseason departure, the future of the tight end position in the Philadelphia has been left murky.

The end result seemed obvious.

The Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz couldn't reach a deal on a new contract in the 2020 offseason.

Ertz wanted to be paid like fellow elite tight ends in Travis Kelce and George Kittle, while the Eagles seemed ready to feature the younger, rising star in Dallas Goedert.

Ertz said his goodbyes during an emotional end of the year press conference, and the trade rumors began to swirl.

Fast forward to a week before the Eagles begin the 2021 regular season, and not only is Ertz still in Philadelphia, but he is now talking about retiring as an Eagle.

Meanwhile trade rumors and talks of stalled contract negotiations have now shifted over to Goedert's camp.

Is what seemed like an obvious decision now becoming more complicated for the Eagles?

Could they choose to keep over Ertz over Goedert beyond 2021?

Here is a look at the pros and cons of keeping both pending 2022 free agents. The details of the situation might not be so obvious.

Pros of keeping Dallas Goedert

The actions and words from the organization this offseason have been all about the long-term future of the team.

So keeping the tight end that is five years younger would certainly make more sense with the timeline.

But, prioritizing Goedert over Ertz wouldn't just be about age.

The 2018 second round pick has a skill set that Ertz does not.

Goedert is one of the most dangerous run-after-the-catch threats at his position. Of course, you can't overlook his ability as ablocker, as in just three seasons, he has become one of the best blocking tight ends in football.

That versatility could better justify giving out a wide receiver-like contract to a tight end.

Pros of keeping Zach Ertz

Although Goedert would still likely be the betting favorite to receive an extension from the Eagles, Ertz does have a real argument for remaining with the team.

Ertz is coming off a dominant summer where he looked like his normal, elite self.

He turns 31 in November, but Ertz's style should age well into his late 30's. His strength has always been creating separation through technique and premiere route running. Getting another four good years out of him with a new contract is certainly possible.

A contract extension for Ertz could also be a lot cheaper than Goedert.

Not to mention, the Eagles would likely get more value back in a trade at the 2021 NFL trade deadline if they decided to deal Goedert to a contender.

Seeing how the Eagles use Ertz and Goedert in the first half of the season will be fascinating, and very telling.

When the offense is in 11 personnel, with just one TE on the field, keep an eye out for who is featured. It could be a sign of what is coming at the deadline.