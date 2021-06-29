Why Damian Lillard is upset with the Blazers and today's sports stories you need to know

With another stalled playoff run and reported discontent with the Billups hiring backlash, Lillard could be on his way out. Catch the discussion on Locked On Today.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Could Damian Lillard really be on his way out of Portland?

The 30-year-old point guard, known for his strong shooting ability and clutch performances, is not content with the Blazers inability to build a championship contender and with backlash on the Chauncey Billups hiring according to a report by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

On Locked On Today, host Peter Bukowski spoke with Locked On Blazers host Mike Richman, who explained why he thinks this is the beginning of the end of the Damian Lillard era in Portland.

"I don't see Damian Lillard as upset about the hiring of Chauncey Billups, what I see is Damian Lillard upset period," Richman said on Locked On Today. "The Chauncey Billups thing to me seems like a convenient place to get angry."

The Blazers announced the hiring of Billups on Friday. Then over the weekend, Lillard was fielding criticism on Twitter for the hire of Billups due to a rape accusation made against him in 1997.

In 1997, when Billups was a rookie on the Celtics, a woman accused him of rape. Billups denied it and was never charged criminally and he settled a civil suit later.

Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them. Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less https://t.co/N1GPkX3Ohd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2021

"Dame sat in on the interviews with Chauncey Billups and he knew this was happening and this didn't get as far as it did without Dame's seal of approval," Richman said on Locked On Today. "The anger that you're seeing in the Chris Haynes story is that Damian Lillard is mad, he's mad at the organization and he sees this as an opportunity to exploit a crack in what they had done."

Lillard is under contract for four years so there's no pressure to move him immediately.

"What they want will be dictated by the timeline," Richman said. "I believe next summer is when things get loud and depending what they do with CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkić, who's on an expiring contract, then that will dictate whether they go young or whether they try to get a star back in return."

