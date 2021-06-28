Locked On Today: Milwaukee Bucks win all-important Game 3 over Atlanta 113-102

On the Locked On Today podcast, host Peter Bukowski talks an impressive Khris Middleton performance in Bucks-Hawks Game 3 with Locked On Bucks host Kane Pitman.

ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Bucks took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday with a 113-102 win at State Farm Arena.

It was a strong start from the Hawks, which included a 7-0 run to start the game and a 15 point lead midway through the first. But, the Bucks would battle back to bring the game within five by the end of the quarter.

The Bucks still trailed heading into the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee would outscore the Hawks 30-17 in the fourth to take the win. In fact, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton outscored the Hawks himself, scoring 20 points in the fourth.

On Locked On Today, host Peter Bukowski spoke with Locked On Bucks host Kane Pitman on Game 3 and Middleton's performance.

Atlanta's Trae Young continues to be dominant in the postseason. He scored 35 points, but went down with an unfortunate ankle injury at the end of the third when he stepped on an official's foot.

Young did return and finished with 35 points but made just one shot after the injury.

“In terms of unlucky injuries, I’m not sure whether I remember one quite as unlucky as that and certainly that’s the first thing you have to acknowledge when you look at this fourth quarter,” Pittman said. “We also have to tip our hat to Khris Middleton.”

Middleton took 13 of the Bucks’ 18 shots in the fourth quarter on his way to a 38-point performance with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

“It took a remarkable individual performance from Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter, 20 points alone in the fourth to finally get the Bucks over the top here,” Pittman said. “It does feel like the Hawks are out-matched talent-wise, but this team does not go away and we’ve seen that all postseason long.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Middleton combined for 71 points. Bobby Portis scored 15 points for Milwaukee in just 16 minutes.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Tuesday in Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. eastern.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals on Monday night, as they take on the Clippers in Game 5 in Phoenix. The Suns lead the series 3-1.

Take a bow Khris Middleton. pic.twitter.com/9eX9HCWEcX — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) June 28, 2021

