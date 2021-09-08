Are the Phillies a legitimate contenders now? And, today's sports stories you need to know

The Phillies have won eight straight games and now lead their division as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are baseball's hottest team.

They've won eight games in a row, and, after going into the All-Star break down 3.5 games to the Mets, the Phillies now lead the NL East by two games.

With the injury to Jacob DeGrom, Bryce Harper has also emerged as an NL MVP candidate.

Are the Phillies a real contender in the NL, though? Locked On Phillies host Dan Wilson joined the Locked On Today podcast to talk about their run.

Wilson said the offense has come alive and noted a key trade at the deadline.

"The offense coming through and scoring as many runs as they have is an easy point to look to. They've gotten two good starts out of Kyle Gibson, a trade deadline acquisition that was not a team 10 days ago," Wilson said. "So they get him from Texas, the offense coming through has been huge, Bryce Harper jus entering himself into the MVP conversation. He's been on a ridiculous tear since the beginning of July...I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention Zack Wheeler, who is maybe pitching himself into a Cy Young Award."

The Phillies haven't been to the playoffs in 10 years. But are they getting themselves onto the same level as other National League contender including the Dodgers, Padres, Giants and Brewers?

"This is a phenomenal run they're on, but the reason the Phillies are as relevant as they are right now is due to circumstances, due to the fact that the NL East has been the worst division in baseball," Wilson said. "There's a reason they were hovering around .500 for four months and this kind of run can propel you into a multi-game lead. I'm not ready to say they're in the conversation with the Padres, the Dodgers, the Giants. I'm not even ready to say they're in the conversation with any of the other division leaders around baseball. The only thing that gives you a little bit of hope, when you get into a playoff series, especially a shortened series, there's a little bit more left up to chance, you're only going through a rotation one time and maybe back to your ace."

