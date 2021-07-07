Aaron Rodgers defeats Tom Brady in 'The Match' and today's other sports stories you need to know

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau took down Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, but was it worth tuning in for? And what did Rodgers have to say about the Packers?

BIG SKY, Mont. — Aaron Rodgers may have gotten some semblance of revenge from this past year's NFC Championship Game when he and world No. 6 golfer Bryson DeChambeau defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in "The Match" on Tuesday.

The fourth edition of the charitable match-play style celebrity athlete/professional golfer event took place in Big Sky, Montana.

Tuesday's event had some pretty good golf, especially from Rodgers, who was keeping it in the fairway and draining putts for his team. They eventually went on to win 3 and 2 (leading up three holes with only two holes left).

On the Locked On Today podcast, host Peter Bukowski and Your Boy Q of Locked On Raiders and Locked On Bets talked about 'The Match' and whether events like that move the needle for them in terms of entertainment.

"For me, events like this rated really well when the pandemic was going on and there were no sports and it was like the first event coming back," Q said. "I mean the NBA Finals were on, it really doesn't do anything for me."

Of course, typically the NBA Finals would not be in July as the NBA pushed their season back a couple of months due to the late finish last year.

Bukowski said he thought 'The Match' didn't feature the right group of guys that would have the necessary draw for the every day fan. Last year's event between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Mickelson and Brady had better implications due to the long-time career rivalries.

What was interesting for Bukowski and Q during 'The Match' was hearing Aaron Rodgers be asked about the Packers. He skipped mandatory mini camp as reports have funneled since the end of the year that he's very unhappy with the Packers' front office.

Rodgers dodged questions from the broadcast when asked if he knew who was going to be quarterbacking for the Packers next year.

"I don't know (Brian Anderson), we'll see, we'll see won't we...I'm just having a good time out here with Tom, I'm trying to talk to him about it, if he's going to keep playing or not," Rodgers said.

“I don’t know”



