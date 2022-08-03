Three Philadelphia Eagles-centric takeaways from the Russell Wilson trade

Did the Eagles try to trade for Wilson? Do they have another move up their sleeve? Are they all-in on Jalen Hurts? Here are three takeaways from today's trade.

PHILADELPHIA — After Tuesday’s blockbuster trade involving the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, all hope was lost for the Philadelphia Eagles to avenge missing out on Russell Wilson in the 2012 NFL Draft after he was dealt to the Mile High city.

Wilson was traded after a decade with Seattle for two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, and three veteran players, including Broncos QB Drew Lock.

The Eagles were tied to Wilson all offseason as a potential trade candidate. But now that this scenario is impossible, what do the Eagles do from here at QB?

Did they try to trade for Wilson? Do they have another move up their sleeve? Are they all-in on Jalen Hurts?

Here are three Eagles-centric takeaways from the trade:

The Eagles tried to trade for Wilson…..right?

Trading for Wilson was easily the most popular preference among fans when it comes to what the Eagles plans should be at QB this offseason.

With three first round picks in 2022, they had a rare opportunity to land an elite, available signal-caller without “selling the farm."

So why didn’t they?

Did the team try but Wilson’s no-trade clause allowed him to choose his favorite destination? That destination ended up being Denver, which boasts a plethora of weapons, including Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler.

Was it because Wilson didn’t prefer to play on the east coast like he said in an interview last week? Or was it because the Eagles decided it would be best for the organization to keep their draft ammunition and stick with Hurts for another season?

One has to hope the latter isn’t true.

This was a trade the Eagles could easily afford to match.

Although there is promise in Jalen Hurts heading into Year 3, to think keeping Hurts and the picks over a potential Hall-of-Fame QB at 33 years old? That would be a tough pill to swallow.

Three key options at QB to still monitor

Now that Wilson isn’t an option for the Eagles, many are asking "what now?"

Most expect Howie Roseman and the front office to focus on building the roster around Hurts and re-evaluate their QB future after the 2022 season.

But, what if they fell in love with a prospect in this year’s draft? They still have more ammo than any team to make a move and go get their guy.

The DeShaun Watson rumors still continue to float around as well. Despite the unsettled lawsuits against the Texans QB, the Eagles continue to be listed as a team that could still be interested in taking the risk.

Are they monitoring his situation as much as they were last offseason? It is a complicated matter that still has no real timetable for a potential resolution.

Time will continue to tell what their approach under center will be.

Seahawks star receivers could now be available for the right price

A silver lining to this trade for the Eagles could be that Seattle's star duo of receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are now reportedly available for the right price.

Would Seattle trade one or both now that a full-blown rebuild is underway? They could push it to happen, and if they do, the Eagles should be first in line

Finding a proven, veteran WR is atop the list of needs for Philadelphia this offseason to compliment their young duo of DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Metcalf or Lockett would fit perfectly.

The Eagles made the mistake of passing on Metcalf twice in the 2019 NFL Draft, and they have regretted it ever since.

Could they potentially unwrite that wrong?