Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he hasn't made a decision on his future yet

Many speculated Rodgers planned to announce his future during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday but he shot it down quickly.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced Tuesday there will be no announcement on his future yet.

Many speculated Rodgers planned to announce his future intentions, whether that be returning to Green Bay, retiring or planning to move on from Green Bay, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday but he shot it down quickly.

Rodgers said there have been some "contemplative days" since the season ended, but he said right away in his appearance on the show that there will be no announcement on his future yet.

Aaron Rodgers says on The Pat McAfee Show there has been some "contemplative days" but a decision on his future will NOT be announced today. @lockedonpackers pic.twitter.com/VTlh3htdBA — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) February 22, 2022

Aaron Rodgers says no news today other than he just finished a 12-day cleanse. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 22, 2022

After rumors swirled over the weekend and on Monday that Rodgers would appear on McAfee's show, the 38-year-old quarterback put out an Instagram post Monday night thanking current and former teammates and coaches. That led many to believe an announcement would come this week, likely on Tuesday.

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The four-time MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

In the Instagram post Monday night, Rodgers thanked Packers coach Matt LaFleur and reserve quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert as well as former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback coach Luke Getsy.

“You guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year,” Rodgers said. “I love you guys.”

Hackett has left the Packers to become the Denver Broncos’ head coach. Getsy also departed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator.

The list of people Rodgers thanked by name also included Packers teammates Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job: football,” Rodgers said. “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

The post was accompanied by various pictures of Rodgers on and off the field. Another picture included the quote, “Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk.”