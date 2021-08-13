Preseason Opener takeaways | Locked On Eagles

The Eagles began a new era for the team on Thursday night, as the kicked off the preseason with a loss to the Steelers.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 14.

Thursday night was the beginning of a new era for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Birds kicked off the 2021 preseason at Lincoln Financial Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the game ended in a loss, the preseason is all about moral victories. There were plenty of them to feel good about for first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and the organization on both sides of the football.

These four storylines from Thursday’s matchup should get fans feeling good about where this team is headed.

1. Jalen Hurts has an encouraging debut as starting quarterback

It was only two drives, but Jalen Hurts looked confident and accurate against the Steelers. Hurts finished just 3/7 on the night for 54 yards, but he checked many boxes that had question marks in them throughout an up-and-down training camp.

A big question mark with Hurts is his accuracy, and his overall ceiling as a passer. While he has proven to be a dangerous scrambling signal caller, as well as a deep-ball thrower, critics haven’t been sure if he can consistently make accurate, well-timed throws at both the short and intermediate distances.

His arm strength and accuracy gets called into question especially when he throws the ball over the middle.

Hurts completed multiple passes over the middle to tight end Zach Ertz, moving the chains. He would have had a few more if it weren’t for bad drops by Ertz and Jalen Reagor.

Hurts also showed off his arm strength, hitting other tight end Dallas Goedert 34-yards down the field with a free rusher in his face.

The Eagles hope Hurts can build off a strong first showing as the starter.

2. Is Quez Watkins the second best wide receiver on the roster?

The Eagles might have found themselves a steal from the 2020 6th round in receiver Quez Watkins.

Watkins has reportedly had one of the strongest training camps of any player on the roster, and he carried that momentum into the preseason opener.

Watkins took a Joe Flacco screen pass 79 yards for a touchdown, showing off his blazing 4.3 speed that was second fastest in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Watkins nearly had another 97-yard touchdown if it wasn’t for a Jalen Hurts overthrow.

Nick Sirianni might have no choice but to make Watkins a starter full-time over Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, and even Jalen Reagor if this keeps up.

It appears he already has big plans for the former Southern Mississippi product using him both in the slot and outside, as well as featuring Watkins as the first-team kickoff returner.

3. Nick Sirianni looks committed to wide receiver development

Sirianni, a former wideout himself, has been very hands on with the young core of pass catchers this offseason. The Eagles seem to believe in his ability to develop talent at the position as the entire group is under the age of 26-years-old.

When games begin, however, oftentimes coaches put aside long-term goals for short-term wins. We will have to see what Sirianni does in the regular season, but it was encouraging to see the offense feature Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and Travis Fulgham over players like Greg Ward, who likely don’t have a future with the team as a starter.

Ward has been a safe, reliable option in the slot since 2019, but the Eagles decided to use Reagor and Watkins inside on Thursday, going for upside rather than the floor play that is Ward.

Hopefully, they continue to go with this strategy and avoid the same mistakes former head coach Doug Pederson made in 2020 when he gave veterans Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson their jobs back over Travis Fulgham and John Hightower.

4. Zach Ertz might have one final role with the Eagles

Considering that the Eagles are focused on the long-term with young offensive weapons, including tight end Dallas Goedert, it was thought to be all but inevitable that Zach Ertz would be departing the team.

Yet, that hasn’t happened and it has made for an anti-climatic, awkward reunion. There was, however, a silver-lining found Thursday night.

Ertz might be taking away snaps and targets from the skill position players that will be here long-term, but he appears to be crucial to the early development of Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has grown a strong connection with Ertz over the summer, and that continued against the Steelers. Ertz was a security blanket for the second-year quarterback that all young signal callers need.

Considering Ertz thrives over the middle of the field, the area Hurts needs the most development as a passer, maybe general manager Howie Roseman is right to be patient and still use Ertz as a vital asset to his young quarterback.

Perhaps even a strong first half of the season for the veteran tight end can boost his trade value before the trade deadline.

A best of both worlds situation.

The Eagles next preseason game will see them host the New England Patriots on Thurs., Aug. 19.