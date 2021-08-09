Quez Watkins making the case for the Eagles third wide receiver spot | Locked On Eagles

Quez Watkins seems to be making a highlight reel play every practice, and he continued that trend in front of over 25,000 fans during an open practice on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles head into the 2021 season embracing youth at the wide receiver position.

Although the offense doesn’t have a single receiver over the age of 26 or a pass-catcher with any consistent starting experience, what they do have is a cast of explosive, exciting prospects, that are full of potential.

Most of the attention goes to the last two first round picks the team has made in DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor. The organization expects them to be the long-term duo at the position.

Eyes are also glued to third-year pass-catcher Travis Fulgham, who is looking to prove his league-leading month of October last season was no fluke, while his forgetful second half of the season was.

Smith, Reagor, and Fulgham are very likely going to be the starters come Sep. 12, but another young receiver is stealing the show at training camp, and he may give the Eagles no choice but to have him on the field:

Second-year wideout Quez Watkins.

The 2020 sixth round pick seems to be making a highlight reel play every practice, and he continued that trend in front of over 25,000 fans during an open practice on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Watkins went over starting cornerback Steven Nelson, pulling down a touchdown of over 50 yards.

The former Southern Mississippi standout has utilized his 4.3 speed (second fastest time at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine) throughout camp to make plays, but Sunday he showed the ability to make tough contested catches in tight coverage. That is something he did often at college.

Watkins didn’t see the field much during his rookie season, but when he did see playing time with Jalen Hurts at the end of the year, the two continued to build on a strong chemistry formed working with the second team at practice throughout 2020.

When targeting Watkins from Week 14 through 16, Jalen Hurts had passer ratings of 79.2, 145.8, and 109.7.

If Jalen Reagor is used more in the slot, can Watkins beat out Fulgham on the outside? Would the Eagles use Watkins in the slot when Reagor is at the X or Z position?

The jury is still out on what Watkins’ role will be, but considering the results of training camp, and his unique skill set, head coach Nick Sirianni might have no choice but to find a way to get Watkins on the field.