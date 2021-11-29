Jalen Reagor fails to change the narrative in the Meadowlands | Locked On Eagles

The screenshot of Reagor’s drop in the Meadowlands will now be used in discussions about the most frustrating losses in franchise history.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sunday’s heartbreaking finish against the New York Giants felt all too familiar for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trailing 13-7 with under a minute to go, the offense drove down the field, setting up multiple opportunities for a game-winning touchdown in enemy territory.

It was the perfect opportunity for wide receiver Jalen Reagor to step up.

Over a year and a half into his career, the bust label has continued to grow for the 2020 first round pick.

As this season has progressed, Reagor has become a non-factor in the offense, finishing with just five receiving yards in the last month.

Then Sunday arrived and quarterback Jalen Hurts suddenly targeted Reagor more than he has all year.

Even with that head-scratching decision to involve Reagor more than top targets in receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, the opportunity was there to take advantage of.

Reagor could've become the hero in an important divisional matchup with playoff implications at stake.

Hurts gave Reagor two shots down the field to get into the end zone.

The first was a 2nd-and-10 deep pass down the left sideline.

Although it was covered pretty well by the Giants, the pass was on the money, only where Reagor could get it.

The ball trickled off Reagor’s facemask right into his hands and he dropped the pass.

Two plays later on 4th-and-10, the football gods gave Reagor a chance at redemption.

Hurts scrambled to his left, reset his feet, and found Reagor streaking across the middle of the field, open in front of any defensive back in the area. Hurts delivered an accurate pass right to Reagor’s extending hands, at the one-yard line, where he could have either fell forward into the end zone or set up one final play to get the win.

The ball went right through Reagor's hands.

There was no contact, no tough adjustments to get to the ball. Just another dropped opportunity.

It was a chance to change the narrative.

A chance to show the Eagles that their belief in him wasn’t yet a confirmed failure in judgment.

A chance to show that Reagor wouldn’t suffer the same fate as previous busts at the position.

Unfortunately for Reagor, his dropped opportunity was just like the ones past busts dealt with in 2019.

These include drops with the game on the line from Nelson Agholor against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, and a dropped game-winning touchdown from J.J. Arcega-Whiteside against the Detroit Lions.