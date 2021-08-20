Takeaways from Eagles preseason game against the Patriots | Locked On Eagles

Philadelphia got thumped 35-0 by New England on a night where Jalen Hurts wasn't able to take the field. Here are the takeaways from the team's second preseason game

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many just minutes before kickoff of their second preseason game against the New England Patriots, sitting starting quarterback Jalen Hurts due to a reported illness.

The Eagles ended up featuring a mixture of starters and backups to start the game.

With just a three-week preseason across the NFL after the regular season expansion to 17 games, this game could have been seen as the traditional “tune up game” for starters.

Head coach Nick Sirianni chose rest instead for the majority of his first team, resulting in a successful night for the Patriots who take home an easy 35-0 victory.

The decision to sit starters also resulted in a great opportunity for young prospects to get meaningful playing-time. There was still plenty to takeaway from the matchup:

DeVonta Smith shows off his top tier route running

DeVonta Smith was the player that fans, media, and the team were most anticipating seeing on the field Thursday night as the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner made his debut in midnight green.

It might have started rocky with a few drops (no thanks to bad throws by Joe Flacco), but Smith eventually got comfortable and began to show off the elite route running that made him the Eagles first round selection.

Smith had just two catches for 19 yards, but both plays featured impressive separation against man coverage, as did multiple other snaps where he didn’t end up with a reception.

Separation against man?

That is not something that was very common in Philadelphia over the past several years. That might be changing very soon thanks to No. 6.

The linebacker position looks deep and talented for the first time in a long time

Linebacker isn’t a position the Eagles have ever invested a lot of money, or high draft picks in throughout the franchise’s history. That has resulted in the likes of Nate Gerry being a core piece of the position….and the results were exactly what one would expect.

That doesn’t look to be the case however in 2021.

Starting linebackers in Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton have been the best first team defensive players throughout the first two weeks of the preseason. Wilson and Singleton led the defense Thursday night with 10 combined tackles, six from Singleton and four from Wilson.

They both have gotten to the football faster than anyone, and they have made some impressive plays in the open field against both the pass and run.

Add strong showings by T.J. Edwards in game action, as well as a hot start to training camp from Davion Taylor before an injury, and you may find yourself wondering: Are the Eagles talented at the top and deep at linebacker?

The Eagles know they have plenty of time to evaluate Jalen Hurts

Although, the reason for sitting Hurts was a reported illness, the Eagles chose to rest a majority of their starters.

One would imagine even if Hurts wasn’t sick, he likely wouldn’t have played.

The organization refuses to commit to him as the long-term answer at quarterback after just four inconsistent starts in 2020.

So, wouldn’t they want to get him every snap they can to further evaluate his potential?

Yes and no.

Hurts has had an inconsistent summer in his first year as the first-string quarterback, so live-game reps are crucial.

However, the Eagles have 17 real games in 2021 to properly evaluate him. Those are the snaps that matter.

Even if they surprise many and contend for the NFC East and a playoff spot, the 2021 season is about answering long-term questions in this rebuild. Hurts is the biggest question of them all at the most important position.

With two or three first round picks in 2022, Philadelphia needs to have conviction on their feelings towards Hurts, good or bad, before such a crucial offseason begins.

They can’t afford to lose the real test by risking him further in the preseason.