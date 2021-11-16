What is the plan at RB when Miles Sanders returns? | Locked On Eagles

Howard and Scott have been impressive with an increased workload. So, what do they do when Sanders returns from injuries?

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have become the most run-heavy football team in the NFL.

That feels foreign to type considering the heart-and-soul of this franchise dating all the way back to the Andy Reid days has been based on the passing game.

Throughout the first seven games of the season, fans, media, and even some players were demanding that the Eagles run the football more.

Although not running has always been a complaint across Philadelphia (even when it wasn't justified), this time around, there was a point to the criticism.

The offense was asking quarterback Jalen Hurts to make up more of the unit's production than any quarterback in the league.

While it is understandable that the Eagles wanted to see if Hurts could carry the load, there wasn't any sort of balance to the offense.

It was clear Hurts wasn't ready for the type of offense the Eagles wanted, and they had two running backs in Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell that were playing at a high level, despite the limited touches they received.

Adjustments were needed.

Thanks to those adjustments, the Eagles have won two of the last three games, and are now averaging 144.3 rushing yards per contest, which is the third most in the NFL.

These adjustments came despite Sanders suffering a multi-week injury, and Gainwell falling behind Boston Scott and Jordan Howard in carries.

Howard and Scott have been impressive with the increased workload, both averaging over four yards per carry and scoring six combined touchdowns the last three weeks.

So, what do they do when Sanders comes back?

Since the second half of the 2019 season, Sanders has been the "bell-cow back" that sees the most carries.

A committee-like approach hasn't been featured on offense since the LeGarrette Blount-Jay Ajayi-Corey Clement trio of 2017.

Sanders is still clearly the most talented back, and his 4.8 yards per carry should do nothing to deter the Eagles from going back to featuring the 2019 second round pick when he is healthy. He has play-making ability that the other players at the position cannot offer.

At the same time, the Eagles offensive line is playing like one of the best units in football over the last month, especially on the ground. Having north-south runners that rely on the holes that line creates has continued to put the offense in positive, short-yardage situations on second and third down.

This shouldn't be a 35%-35%-30% carry split.

Sanders should have over 50% of the carries and that will reduce Howard, Scott, and Gainwell’s touches. Especially Gainwell.