The Eagles long-term plan is in place, will results follow? | Locked on Eagles

The plan has been set in motion by Howie Roseman and Jeffery Lurie, but will the results follow?

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 14.

Throughout the offseason, everything the Philadelphia Eagles have said and done revolves around the long-term future of the team.

From firing former head coach Doug Pederson, to trading the franchise QB in Carson Wentz; owner Jeffery Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman called it quits on maximizing the 2017 Super Bowl window.

Lurie said it himself when explaining the departure with Pederson back in January: The team is prioritizing sustained success, even if it means sacrificing short term wins.

To lead that rebuild, as opposed to the retooling and win now mode of years past, the organization felt new head coach Nick Sirianni fit their timeline.

Sirianni is a hands-on coach that is all about player development.

He has a roster that will need plenty of it, after Roseman built the 53-man roster around a youth movement.

With every tough decision that came on Tuesday's cutdown, it seemed as though the Eagles favored the young prospect as opposed to a veteran backup, especially on offense.

A look at the starting lineup shows that seven of eleven starters are still on rookie contracts.

That includes the starting quarterback, all three wide receivers, the left tackle, tight end, and running back.

Although the defensive lineup is made up of mostly veterans, the 2022 draft could include up to four first and second round picks to restock that side of the ball with young talent.

The plan has been set in motion by Howie Roseman and Jeffery Lurie, but will the results follow?

After all, there are few general managers over the last five years that have missed on first and second round prospects more than Roseman.

Roseman did a masterful job building the Super Bowl roster in 2016 and 2017. But that was mostly made up of veteran, proven players.

It is a lot harder to build a sustainable, long-term core through the draft.

2021 will be very telling if Roseman has bounced back from his past draft blunders.