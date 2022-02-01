Rodrigues, Rust net hat tricks as Pens hold off Sharks 8-5

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 for their eighth straight win on Jan. 2.

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 for their eighth straight win.

Rodrigues and Rust each scored twice as the Pens built a 6-1 lead in the first period. Both added insurance goals in the final period, with Rodrigues completing his first career hat trick with 2:01 left and Rust scoring into an empty net with 11 seconds remaining.