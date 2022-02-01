x
NHL

Rodrigues, Rust net hat tricks as Pens hold off Sharks 8-5

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 for their eighth straight win on Jan. 2.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates his hat trick with Bryan Rust (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Rust also had a hat trick in the game, and the Penguins won 8-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 for their eighth straight win.

Rodrigues and Rust each scored twice as the Pens built a 6-1 lead in the first period. Both added insurance goals in the final period, with Rodrigues completing his first career hat trick with 2:01 left and Rust scoring into an empty net with 11 seconds remaining.

Rust had a career-best five points. San Jose scored three times in the first 4:09 of the third period but couldn’t overcome the huge deficit.

