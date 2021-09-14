Who to pick up on your NFL fantasy football waiver wire for Week 2

Already there's two running backs that will be scooped up in every fantasy football league this week.

LOS ANGELES — Week 1 has come and gone and hopefully you’re not sitting there looking at your fantasy football team’s performance and panicking. Remember, it’s a long season.

But, if you see some holes in your lineup already or are suffering from early season injuries, it’s time to venture on over to the waiver wire and get some players that impressed in Week 1.

Locked On Fantasy Football host Vinnie Iyer gave several players you should be targeting on your league’s waiver wire this week.

Mark Ingram, RB, Houston Texans

Week 1 points: 14.5

Ownership %: 16%

Iyer: “Mark Ingram, the surprise workhorse out of the Texans backfield who needs to be rostered in all leagues.”

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 points: 16.4

Ownership %: 6%

Iyer: “Mitchell will maintain a key role in the 49ers backfield with Raheem Mostert about to miss at least half the season.”

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Week 1 points: 21.5

Ownership %: 8.8%

Iyer: “Kirk is a must get after his big role in Tennessee as Kyler Murray’s number two receiver.”

Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots

Week 1 points: 15.7

Ownership %: 31.4%

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1 points: 13.9

Ownership %: 39.3%

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

Week 1 points: 19.8

Ownership %: 32.2%

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

Week 1 points: 35.1

Ownership %: 8.8%

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Week 1 points: 15.6

Ownership %: 6.2%

Iyer: "Johnson looks to be Winston’s key red zone target in New Orleans.”