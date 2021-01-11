Watch: Saints QB Jameis Winston danced in locker room after win despite knee injury

Saints QB Jameis Winston is likely out for the year after suffering a significant knee injury but that didn't stop him from celebrating with his teammates.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said after their upset win over the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday that starting quarterback Jameis Winston has a "significant" knee injury, but that didn't stop the 27-year-old from celebrating the win over his former team.

Saints player Chauncey Gardner-Johnson shared a live video after the game as the team celebrated in the locker room. One Saints fan recorded a snippet of the video that shows Winston dancing on his crutches.

Winston exited the game in the second quarter with the knee injury and was carted off the field.

We still don't know the severity of Jameis Winston's knee injury ... but he is dancing on crutches in the #Saints locker room.



It's actually a really funny video to see Winston dancing like that on crutches. After all, it had to feel good getting the win over the team that did not re-sign him following the 2019 season and later brought in Tom Brady.

However, and I'm no doctor, but maybe dancing on a blown out knee is not the greatest idea.

Side note, is it nice to see Mark Ingram in that video having a great time after he was brought back to New Orleans from a trade with the Houston Texans last week.

Regardless, it looks like Winston will likely be out the remainder of the year anyway.

Would be a very tough break for the #Saints who have continuously battled injuries this season and obviously a tough situation for Winston who worked so hard to earn the starting role in New Orleans. https://t.co/GUzn2JMnJE — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 1, 2021

That leaves the Saints looking to backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who has been out the past two weeks with a concussion, and third-string Trevor Siemian, who came in for Winston and helped lead the Saints to the win on Sunday.

Notably, retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees did say at halftime of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast he would not be coming out of retirement to return to the Saints in lieu of Winston's injury.

The Saints are 5-2 on the year after defeating the Bucs and within a half game of the NFC South lead. Winston is 10th among NFL quarterbacks through eight weeks with 14 touchdown passes. He also has just three interceptions on the season.