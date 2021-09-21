Packers' Aaron Jones recovers necklace with father's ashes after 4 TD performance

Jones said for his first game in Green Bay since his father's death, he was wearing a necklace that contained some of his ashes.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones chose to honor his father in a special way in his first game at Lambeau Field since Alvin Jones Sr. passed away in April.

Jones was playing with a necklace on that he said contained some of his late father's ashes. He put on a record-tying four-touchdown Monday Night Football performance in Green Bay's 35-17 win over Detroit.

However, in his postgame interview with Lisa Salters, Jones said he lost the necklace after one of his four touchdowns in the end zone and that the grounds crew was looking for it.

Jones wasn't too upset, saying he believed it would turn up, but that he knows his father wouldn't mind.

"If there was any place to lose it, that's where my dad would've wanted me to lose it," Jones said. "So I know he's smiling."

In an interview with the "The Steve Czaban Show" on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Jones confirmed that they did in fact find the necklace just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, following the game.

Alvin Jones Sr. died from complications with COVID-19 at the age of 56. He was a decorated Army veteran.

Aaron Jones had 15 family members in the stands for his record Monday Night Football effort. The 26-year-old rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown and caught three more touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers.

"I'm used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands and just smiling to know everything is OK," Aaron Jones said in his postgame interview. "So when I was seeing them, I was good."

Aaron Jones is in his fifth season with the Packers after the selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UTEP.

