NFL Week 1 stunner: Saints dominate Packers 38-3. What does this mean?

Did Sunday's game between the Packers and Saints say more about the Packers or more about the Saints?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints demolished the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Jacksonville 38-3 in the most lopsided game on the first NFL Sunday of the year that was supposed to be one of the NFL's most competitive openers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked asleep at the wheel as they totaled just 229 yards of offense and allowed new Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston to throw five touchdowns.

A potential positive spin for the Packers? The Saints mauled the Bucs in Week 1 last year and then the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl. Yes, it's a reach.

On Monday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski and Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson analyzed the Saints thumping of the Packers.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Today podcast hosted by Peter Bukowski gets you caught up each morning on the biggest stories in sports without taking up your free time. Listen here.

The big surprise for the Saints was Jameis Winston's efficiency in his first start for the Saints, taking over for the retired Drew Brees. That's a lot of pressure and there were plenty of questions about whether Winston would be able to settle into the role.

"They were able to run an efficient offense, Jameis just had to go 13-for-20 and it just so happened he threw touchdowns on 25% of his passes in this game, but he didn't have to go out there and throw for 500 yards," Jackson said on Locked On Today.

Did Jameis Winston and the Saints prove on Sunday that they won't have a down year and will be right back in the conversation?

"If the Saints are able to put anything together accustomed to this as they continue to move forward throughout this season, after now having toppled one of the toughest opponents they're going to see all season, that's really good news for this New Orleans Saints team that underwent through so much change and has undergone so much adversity even before the first whistle blew in this game," Jackson said.

Meanwhile, on the Packers side, is this kind of slow start sort of expected after the offseason drama between the organization and Aaron Rodgers?

It's certainly not the first time the Packers have been off to a slow start. But there's going to be a lot to clean up before their Week 2 game at home against the Detroit Lions.

Also on today's Locked On Today:

Kyler Murray was the most impressive week one

Joe Burrow battled back for the Bengals

For rookie Trevor Lawrence, 3 turnovers and a loss is not something he’s used to

Another rookie in Jets QB Zach Wilson couldn’t get the win as former Jets QB Sam Darnold gets some revenge

T.J Watt got paid, and then he helped the Steelers get one of the biggest wins on Sunday

Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown, overcoming a fumble into the end zone and a red zone interception and leading an offense that went 14 of 19 on third down