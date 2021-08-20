NFL roundup: Ravens deserve more attention; Can Raiders figure it out? Jets expectations?

The Baltimore Ravens are up there as a top contender this year in odds markets but does it seem like they aren't being talked about as much as other contenders?

BALTIMORE — Why aren't the Baltimore Ravens being talked about more? Can the Las Vegas Raiders figure it out on both sides of the ball? What should we expect with the New York Jets?

Why is nobody talking about the Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens are up there as a top contender this year in odds markets but it seems like they aren't being talked about as much as other contenders. Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the offense had a down year compared to 2019 last year, but they still made the playoffs and won a playoff game.

Are they poised to get back into AFC Championship contention? Kevin Oestreicher of Locked On Ravens joined Locked On Today.

While the Ravens lost some talent on both sides of the ball, Oestreicher said they attacked the offseason well, adding pieces to revamp their offensive line and the big addition of Justin Houston on defense.

"In terms of contenders, I think the Ravens are certainly one of them," Oestreicher said. "I have a big four and that big four is Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City Buffalo, no particular order, but those are my big four. So I think that Baltimore is going to be right in the thick of things in the AFC definitely. I think a playoff berth is no doubt but they have the potential to go really far this postseason potentially even making it and winning a Super Bowl."

Can the Raiders get it done on both sides of the ball?

We're expecting an elite offense in Las Vegas led by Derek Carr with Josh Jacobs at running back and Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Darren Waller as Carr's top targets, but what about the defense?

Your Boy Q of Locked On Raiders joined Locked On Today saying he's confident in the veteran presence on the defense now.

"They're bringing some leadership they're bringing the veteran presence that has been there done that, you know, Yannick Ngakoue was working with Gus Bradley in Jacksonville his rookie year, so he kind of knows how to get the most out of him," Your Boy Q said. "Max Crosby, who's a guy that now is going into his third year with the Raiders is like right under Yannick Ngakoue's arm every day. I mean, he's like his buddy, you know, he's learning the tricks of the trade from him. So they're, they're a tough one to punch, at least they appear to be. And then Casey Hayward is going to teach us young secondary, what they need to do."

This offseason there were rumors that Gruden and the Raiders were trying to get Aaron Rodgers, who is playing what may be his last season in Green Bay this year. Raiders legend Tim Brown seems to think Gruden will do everything he can to get Rodgers next offseason. Is that concerning for Derek Carr and the team?

"I think Derek Carr just goes into and realizes I got to make sure that coaches happy," Q said. "I think every team in the league as you very well know would go after Aaron Rodgers except for maybe Kansas City and Tampa Bay. For the most part there's obviously other teams that don't need him right now. But I mean, that's the guy who's gonna walk into Canton so if you feel like you're an Aaron Rodgers away from a Super Bowl, yeah, you go make a move for him. But Derek Carr is very confident, he's appeared very confident training camp and media sessions. He's, you know, owning the team. He doesn't really care about the outside noise and but I think that he's gonna be fine."

Can the New York Jets' transformation pay off this year?

The New York Jets are looking like a new team this season after bringing in Robert Saleh as head coach, drafting Zach Wilson at quarterback and having a busy offseason in free agency.

Can their transformation pay off? John Butchko of Locked On Jets joined Locked On Today and was asked what success looks like for the Jets this year.

"I think last year was such a difficult year for the Jets that it would be difficult for this team to not be improved," Butchko said. "Ultimately the comparison I use it would be kind of like the Browns, Baker Baker Mayfield's rookie season where they had a losing record. But you felt like they were getting better as the season went along. You felt like they were really starting to build something so it was difficult to say like they need to win this many games. I think ultimately though, you want the Jets to be the team that like nobody wants to play in December if you have a playoff spot on the line."