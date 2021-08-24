NFL roundup: Can Saints move on from Brees? Titans defense a concern Underselling the Eagles?

The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback but could their offense become even more pass-heavy this year?

NEW ORLEANS — Will the New Orleans Saints make noise this year or will they implode without Drew Brees? Can the defense match the offense in Tennessee to give the Titans a shot at the Super Bowl? Are we underselling the Philadelphia Eagles?

As the preseason moves forward, we're previewing and forecasting teams across the NFL on the Locked On Today podcast.

Will the Saints fall apart without Brees?

The New Orleans Saints are going through a bit of a transformation as their franchise quarterback is no longer in the league. Now, it's a battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to lead the franchise moving forward.

Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints joined Locked On Today. Jackson said he expects the Saints offense to move through the air like they did in the past in Drew Brees' career.

"I think you see Sean Payton get the opportunity to reach back in the annuals of New Orleans Saints history and pull back some of the Air Coryell that's been missing from this usual Air Coryell-West Coast blend of offense in this New Orleans Saints system with Jameis Winston at quarterback, which looks like it's going to be the case in 2021."

Can the Saints compete with the Bucs in the NFC South or get into the playoffs with a Wild Card slot?

"They get the opportunity here to go up against a familiar opponent with an unfamiliar set of plays and looks and the playbook and sort of an iteration that had not been seen in New Orleans over the course of the past four years and I think maybe that gives them a little bit of an element of surprise."

What are our expectations for the Tennessee Titans defense? Can it play well enough to get the Titans over the hump and deeper into the playoffs? Tyler Rowland of Locked On Titans joined Locked On Today to discuss.

Are we underselling the Philadelphia Eagles? How good can this team be and what will prevent them from making the playoffs? Louie DiBiase of Locked On Eagles joined Locked On Today.

Also on today's Locked On Today

Both the Yankees and the Braves entered their game Monday night on a 9 game win-streak, but something had to give.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will remain away from the team until Thursday due to a "misunderstanding" on COVID-19 tests.

The Dallas Cowboys have added three more players, including second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, to the COVID-19 list.

Roger Goodell said on Monday that the NFL wants to keep the Bills in Buffalo, but in a new stadium.

President Joe Biden welcomed the Seattle Storm to the White House on Monday, applauding them for being a "force for change."