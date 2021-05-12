Minshew magic returns in Eagles win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II started his first game in the 2021 NFL season leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win over the Jets.
Minshew II, starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, was 20-for-25 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. Good for a QB rating of 133.7.
The WSU alum also ran for 11 yards on four carries.
Quite the first impression Minshew II made in his first start for Philadelphia. Whether he sees the field again this season will likely depend on the status of Hurts' high ankle sprain.