Jaguars' Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills' Josh Allen, making NFL history

One Josh Allen made NFL history and had a career day while making life very difficult for the other Josh Allen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a chaotic NFL Sunday to say the least. Seven underdogs won their game outright including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who upset the Buffalo Bills 9-6.

A big reason for that was the defense. The Jaguars held one of the NFL's best offenses to just six points.

Coming into the game, and this was a real stat announced on the broadcast, no player in NFL history had ever sacked a quarterback with the same name as them since they began counting sacks in 1982.

There have been some matchups where the quarterback and a defender has the same name, but never has that defender sacked, intercepted or recovered a fumble from an opposing QB with the same name.

Until Sunday.

Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen not only got a sack against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the 2019 seventh overall pick also intercepted him and he recovered a fumble on his way to a career game.

Coincidentally, Buffalo's Josh Allen was selected with the seventh overall pick just one year earlier in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville's Allen had a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss, to go along with his two takeaways.

It wasn't a good day for Buffalo's Allen, who had 264 yards through the air but two interceptions, a lost fumble and he was sacked four times.

"Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more," Buffalo's Josh Allen said after the game according to ESPN. "We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s***, excuse my language, but that starts with me."

It was Jacksonville's second win of the year under new head coach Urban Meyer.

The Bills, who were favored by more than two touchdowns in the game, fell to 5-3 on the year. Earlier in the year, it looked like the Bills would run away with the AFC East division, but now the New England Patriots are right behind them at 5-4 following their third-straight win picked up on Sunday.