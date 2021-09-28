Fantasy football: Who to pick up on your NFL waiver wire for Week 4

Who should you be picking up in your fantasy football league this week? Locked On Fantasy Football podcast host Vinnie Iyer has you covered.

LOS ANGELES — We're already through three weeks of the NFL season and if your fantasy football team needs some work, head over to the waiver wire on Tuesday/Wednesday to look at building up your squad.

There were some injuries in Week 3 making way for backups, plus some surprising performers that you should be targeting on this week's waiver wire.

Locked On Fantasy Football host Vinnie Iyer gave several players you should be targeting on your league’s waiver wire this week.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Week 3 points:10.9

Ownership %: 18.7%

Iyer: “He's a clear top target with Christian McCaffrey's hamstring injury sidelining him for a little while."

Peyton Barber, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 points: 23.2

Ownership %: 9.7%

Iyer: "Barber has proved to be a busy fill-in for Josh Jacobs, playing ahead of Kenyan Drake in key situations for Las Vegas."

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

Week 3 points: 26.4

Ownership %: 24.7%

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

Week 3 points: 18.4

Ownership %: 58.7%

Iyer: “Sanders and Meyers look like big enough parts of their team's passing games to be solid reserve options for your bench."

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team

Week 3 points: 21.38

Ownership %: 4.8%

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

Week 3 points: 2.60

Ownership %: 5.7%

Iyer: "If you're streaming quarterbacks from week to week, take a look at Washington's Taylor Heinicke this week against the Falcons, and the Jets' Zach Wilson with his easiest matchup thus far as a rookie against the Titans, as sneaky options this week.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 points: 20.00

Ownership %: 3.3%

Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns

Week 3 points: 9.90

Ownership %: 47.5%

Iyer: "If you're hurting at tight end, Minnesota's Tyler Conklin and Cleveland's Austin Hooper may be busy in the same game this week."

Other players to target: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers; Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos; Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders; Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills.