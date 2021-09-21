Fantasy football: Who to pick up on your NFL waiver wire for Week 3

Who should you be picking up in your fantasy football league this week? Locked On Fantasy Football podcast host Vinnie Iyer has you covered.

LOS ANGELES — We're already moving on to Week 3 in the NFL and hopefully you're starting to learn more about your fantasy football team and where it needs to improve.

There were a myriad of injuries in Week 2, so you may have some holes this week in your roster.

Locked On Fantasy Football host Vinnie Iyer gave several players you should be targeting on your league’s waiver wire this week.

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2 points: 24.18

Ownership %: 21.8%

Iyer: “Carr just lit up a tough Steelers defense following his strong performance in Week 1 against the Ravens. And, the team isn't doing much in the run game without Josh Jacobs. He's a top QB pickup in every league."

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

Week 2 points: 15.4

Ownership %: 53.4%

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team

Week 2 points: 20.30

Ownership %: 35.5%

Iyer: “Moss and Mckissic stepped into more active complimentary roles in Week 2 and should be picked up in deep leagues."

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Week 1 points: 3.8

Ownership %: 30.8%

Iyer: “Dalvin Cook managers should make sure they have backup Alexander Mattison just in case the ankle issues persist."

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 points: 23.9

Ownership %: 11.5%

Iyer: "If you're looking for a unique hybrid with multiple position eligibility in most leagues, Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson should remain an integral part of their offense."

Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Week 1 points: 24.4

Ownership %: 26.6%

Iyer: "Rondale Moore is a play-making dynamo made for the flex spot. He'll keep getting chances in an explosive offense.