Carson Wentz to get foot surgery

The Colts quarterback is expected to be out for five to seven weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is a 13News exclusive of when Wentz first arrived in Indianapolis.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will get foot surgery Monday to repair a lingering foot injury he's had since high school. Head Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after practice during training camp Monday.

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is expected to be out for for five to seven weeks.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said.

A five-week recovery would have Wentz ready for the first regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks. Twelve weeks would have him missing the first seven regular-season games, and returning Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Tennessee Titans.

Wentz first missed practice Friday. Initially, the team said he sat out as a precaution. He also missed Saturday's practice, and the team did not practice Sunday.

Per Coach Reich, QB Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his foot. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 2, 2021

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Friday the quarterback "felt a little twinge in his foot" while rolling out and planting to throw toward the end of Thursday's practice.

In Wentz's absence, Jacob Eason will step up as the starter. Reich said he is confident in Eason's talent, and it's good Eason will be able to get more snaps in practice after being behind both Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett last year.

The team also has three other quarterbacks: Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton, and Brett Hundley, who signed Saturday as a free agent.