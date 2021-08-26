Broncos, Jaguars name starting QB's; today's sports stories you need to know

Is Bridgewater over Drew Lock the right call? Why did the Jaguars wait so long to name Trevor Lawrence the starter?

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars both named starting quarterbacks on Wednesday as we're just two weeks from the NFL's opening night of the season.

On the Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Jaguars host Tony Wiggins joined the show to discuss why the Jaguars waited so long to make Trevor Lawrence the starter and Locked On Broncos host Cody Roark talks about Denver's decision to start Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Lock.

Jaguars officially name Trevor Lawrence starting quarterback

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer officially named 2021 first overall pick in the NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback. There was never really a doubt, but the Jaguars did try to play up a QB battle in the offseason between Gardner Minshew, who started the last two seasons in Jacksonville, and Lawrence.

The Jaguars have lacked an offensive identity in the preseason, leading to inevitable questions about first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer. But, Wiggins said it's possible they were diversifying playcalling for two different quarterback styles with Minshew and Lawrence, and now, they may be able to zero-in on Lawrence.

"You wonder if it now allows them to gravitate towards those things that Trevor does well and focus on those things that will help him look better in game situations and actually get some wins early in the season," Wiggins said.

Is Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Lock the right call?

After starting five games for Denver in his rookie season and then being named the Broncos' starting quarterback last season, Drew Lock will not start the begin the 2021 season.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater will start. Bridgewater was brought over from the Panthers after he started 15 games for Carolina last season.

"For the Broncos, they're going with the veteran option that they believe right now can take them to the next step with a really strong team around him," Locked On Broncos host Cody Roark said. "What I go back to is when Bridgewater was with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees went down with an injury, they had a strong rushing attack and they had a strong defense. Denver believes they have a strong rushing attack and a defense and they believe they have weapons that Teddy Bridgewater can be successful with compared to the offense he was in Carolina with last year."

