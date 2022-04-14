Here are five defensive players who could be impacted by the 2022 NFL Draft | Locked On Eagles

Here's a look at five players on the Eagles' roster that could see their roles affected by what the team does in the 2022 NFL Draft.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles need a lot of short and long term help on the defensive side of the football.

General manager Howie Roseman has selected a defensive player in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft just twice over the last five years, and both times it was in 2017. That will have to change in two weeks.

However, the Eagles also have a number of young defensive players that the jury is still out on. Injuries, inconsistent play, and veterans taking starting jobs have made it tough to fully invest in these players, but there have also been flashes of potential that make you wonder what future roles the organization envisions for them.

What in-house defensive players fit this description?

Here are five players who could be most impacted by the Eagles' decisions during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebackers Davion Taylor & Kyzir White

The Eagles have drafted a linebacker in the first two rounds of the draft just once over the last decade.

So, if the team chooses to pass on top prospects, like Utah’s Devin Lloyd or Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, it might not be any significant revelation about their in-house players at the position.

On the flip side, the Eagles also have five picks in the first three rounds, so they have more flexibility to go with positions they normally don’t take early.

Not to mention, defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon’s defensive scheme asks more of the linebacker position than in past years.

Does the front office and coaching staff believe they have their long term pieces in-house already? Do they believe at least two of Davion Taylor, Kyzir White, and TJ Edwards will continue to build off career seasons in 2021?

Will Taylor stay healthy and continue his strong play he found in the middle of the season? He already has the physical upside to be an every down linebacker, and the strong development in the summer translated to the field. The biggest question is availability with multiple serious injuries in two years. Can they trust him?

Does the team want to bank on Kyzir White breaking the trend of failed free agent signings at LB and be more than a one-year rental? The former college safety is only 26-years-old with range, coverage ability, and vision that is a necessity at the position.

If they think even one of the two can be their linebacker that is featured in every package, they might continue with their traditional draft strategy at the position.

Safeties Marcus Epps & K’Von Wallace

The Eagles are going to invest a high pick and/or another free agent signing into the safety position. They’ve tried to land notable free agents at safety, including Marcus Williams, and they still have interest in Tyrann Mathieu, as well.

Marcus Epps, and K’Von Wallace are nowhere good enough to justify not doing anything else at the position, and having one start full-time next to Anthony Harris. Assuming the front office makes another move after the Harris re-signing, Wallace and Epps are already down to fighting for the third safety job as the best case scenario.

Three safeties play a lot though in the NFL now, so that is still a significant role one of the young prospects could win. Epps was the third safety in dime packages last season, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) had him graded as the most efficient safety between himself, Harris, and Rodney McLeod.

Did his progression in 2021 show the Eagles they only need to make one more move deep in the defensive backfield?

Do they still believe Wallace could become another fourth round pick that turns into a solid role player at the very least? The former Clemson Tiger standout was seen as a steal in the 2020 NFL Draft by many, but he has not been able to stay healthy over the last two years. Wallace was also a non-factor on defense when he played.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams

Howie Roseman and the front office are always going to invest in defensive lineman. It doesn’t matter who they have in-house.

However, who they have could dictate when they take a lineman.

Fletcher Cox is only on a one-year deal and this could be his final season with Philadelphia. But, Javon Hargrave is coming off his best season with the Eagles, and he will likely get a contract extension.

Do they envision second-year tackle Milton Williams as Cox’s long-term replacement next to Hargrave? The 2021 third round pick took a big jump in the second half of the season, and the team loves his versatility to play both inside and out in the trenches.

From Weeks 1-6 from 7-11, Williams had the third biggest jump in his PFF grade among all defensive rookies, going from a 41.9 to 60.7 overall grade. His six tackles for a loss, six QB hits, and two sacks all came after Week 8.