Twitter reacts to Scott Foster officiating Bucks-Suns NBA Finals Game 6

Chris Paul is 0-12 in NBA Playoff games he has played in that Scott Foster has officiated.

MILWAUKEE — It used to be kind of an inside joke but now even the casual NBA fan knows: When NBA referee Scott Foster is officiating, it means bad things for Chris Paul.

Paul is 0-12 in NBA Playoff games (that he has played in) all-time when Scott Foster is officiating.

The Suns actually won one game that Foster was officiating during this playoff run, when they beat the Clippers on an alley-oop at the buzzer to DeAndre Ayton.

Chris Paul ironically missed that game due to health and safety protocols.

During the Suns-Lakers series, Paul, unprompted, referenced the losing streak in a press conference after the Suns lost in a game officiated by Foster.

Then, after Foster officiated Game 3 of the Finals where the Bucks defeated the Suns 120-100, Suns coach Monty Williams mentioned a free throw disparity in his postgame press conference.

“The free throw disparity is what it is,” Williams said. “They had one player with 17 free throws and we had 16. That’s not complaining. That’s stating facts.”

Suns and Bucks fans have had their words regarding officiating throughout the Finals and we won't debate who's benefitting more from foul calls or a lack thereof. And, obviously, the NBA doesn't benefit from an NBA Finals series ending in six games rather than seven, so the conspiracy theory isn't solid.

However, Twitter erupted when everyone found out that Foster would be officiating in Tuesday night's "do or die" game for the Suns in Milwaukee. The Bucks lead the series 3-2 and can win the title tonight.

