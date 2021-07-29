Terrence Clarke, killed in April crash, honored at 2021 NBA Draft

Clarke, who played at Kentucky, was in Los Angeles preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft when he was killed in a car crash.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NBA honored Terrence Clarke at Thursday's NBA Draft after the 19-year-old was killed in a car crash earlier this year.

Clarke, who played at Kentucky last year, was in Los Angeles preparing for the NBA Draft in April when the crash happened. Clarke's mother was at his side when he died.

Midway through the first round of the NBA Draft, Commissioner Adam Silver stopped to honor Clarke and his family with a tribute.

With the next pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the NBA selects Terrence Clarke from the University of Kentucky. #LLTC5 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/fJYvShrgK3 — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2021

"Terrence was expected to be drafted tonight, but he tragically passed away in April, following a car crash," Silver said. "His extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserves to be recognized on this stage."

The NBA welcomed Clarke's family onto the stage as the the NBA selected him in tributary fashion.

Locked On Celtics and Locked On NBA host John Karalis had an emotional reaction to the tribute on the Locked On NBA Draft live show.

"He was trying to realize a dream of going up on stage and shaking the commissioner's hand," Karalis said. "I cover the Boston Celtics. I saw Terrence Clarke at the Celtics games. I saw the connection that he had with Jaylen Brown, with Jayson Tatum. It's a tragedy and I'm really happy that the draft was able to recognize him and give his family this moment. So, congratulations to Terrence Clarke for having a dream moment, somehow."

Terrence Clarke was killed in a crash in L.A. while preparing for the #NBADraft. @RedsArmy_John reacts to the NBA honoring him at tonight's draft. pic.twitter.com/m0hSRECnbt — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021